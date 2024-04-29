Top 8 Korean skincare ideas for glass like skin

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2024

Washing your face twice will give you a glass like skin, provided you do it daily.

Once a week exfoliation is important for your skin to get rid of the dirt.

Toners are highly in demand as they help the pores tighten up.

Serum is the ultimate product which gives the natural shine to your skin and makes it look brighter.

Moisturizers are mandatory to protect the previously applied products.

For those who want to treat their wrinkles, go for an undereye cream.

SPF is the most important step overall, it helps in protecting you from getting tanned in the sun.

You can use face sheet mask to give moisture to your skin once a week.

