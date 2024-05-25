Top 8 Korean skincare nighttime rituals

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2024

Double cleansing your face before sleeping is a must thing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is important to include scrubbing in your routine once a week at least to clear out your skin from dirt.

Before sleeping you can apply a face mask for 15 minutes so that once you wake up, you will have oil free and refreshing skin.

Many Koreans apply eye masks as well before sleeping so that their eyes don't swell up when they wake up.

Toners are handy and effective products that could help you with your open pores.

Korean sheet masks are getting popular day by day as it gives a smooth and moisturized look.

If you want to deal with your undereye problem then applying nightcream for your eyes is perfect.

These days serums are in great demand as they deal with the pigmentation.

