Top 8 Korean skincare routine for night

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

Before sleeping its important to wash your face and remove the oil.

To properly cleanse your face, you need to exfoliate or use a scrub.

Apply a descent toner for giving your face a cooling effect.

Apply a good layer of cream/moisturizer to protect the skin from dust particles.

If serums suits you then you can apply one of the serums according to your skin type.

SPF is manadatory, be it a morning routine or a nighttime skincare routine.

Once in a while using a sheetmask is also beneficial for your skin and it makes you glow.

Don't miss out on the lip routine, apply any serum, lip balm, sheetmask or anything you feel comfortable to keep them healthy.

