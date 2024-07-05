Top 8 Korean skincare secrets for sensitive skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 05, 2024
Because you have a sensitive skin, hence use double cleansers which are light in weight.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Make to scrub your face slowly and in circular motion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Applying toners can tighten your open pores, making you look young.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apply serums according to the skin type which do not cause any irritation to the skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Undereye creams are essential to treat fine lines, dark spots etc.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A light moisturizer is important to keep you dewy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
SPF that has strong SPF value are recommended.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For every skin type, Korean face masks are marvellous and super friendly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 films that'll play mind games with you on Amazon Prime Video
Find Out More