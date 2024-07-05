Top 8 Korean skincare secrets for sensitive skin

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2024

Because you have a sensitive skin, hence use double cleansers which are light in weight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Make to scrub your face slowly and in circular motion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Applying toners can tighten your open pores, making you look young.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply serums according to the skin type which do not cause any irritation to the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Undereye creams are essential to treat fine lines, dark spots etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A light moisturizer is important to keep you dewy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SPF that has strong SPF value are recommended.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For every skin type, Korean face masks are marvellous and super friendly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 films that'll play mind games with you on Amazon Prime Video

 

 Find Out More