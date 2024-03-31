Top 8 Korean skincare steps for a glowing skin

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

Double wash your skin at the start of your skincare program for that elegant, Korean-inspired experience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using an exfoliator to improve your regimen and get rid of extra oil and pollutants will make your skin seem younger.

Make sure the toner you choose precisely matches the specific skin tone on your body for best results.

Using a carefully selected serum to revive your skin will increase its brightness and energy.

As a weekly self-care routine, rejuvenate your complexion with a radiant, youthful-looking sheet mask.

In order to prevent aging, wrinkles, and flaws around the eye area, try using an eye care cream.

Apply an abundance of moisturizer for deep moisture that leaves your skin feeling nourished and silky.

Apply SPF as a protective layer at night and towards the beginning of the day to finally receive sun protection.

