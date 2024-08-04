Top 8 lesser known facts about Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 04, 2024
First Salary: Mukesh Ambani was paid a meager INR 10,000 for his first employment at Reliance Industries.
Lifestyle: Known for his vegetarian diet, Mukesh Ambani enjoys a modest lifestyle despite his enormous riches.
Early Education: He, his brother Anil Ambani, and Anand Jain—who would subsequently become a close associate—went to the Hill Grange High School on Peddar Road in Mumbai.
Dropout: In order to help his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, develop Reliance, Mukesh Ambani left Stanford University.
Sports Interest: Reliance-owned Mumbai Indians, one of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) teams, are very important to Mukesh, who is an ardent cricket enthusiast.
Early Career: Before getting married to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani worked as a schoolteacher. She kept up her teaching after the marriage.
She is a skilled Bharatanatyam dancer, and it was thanks to her performance that Dhirubhai Ambani noticed her, arranging for her to meet Mukesh.
Dhirubhai Ambani International School founder: Nita established Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, one of the best international schools in India.
