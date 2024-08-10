Top 8 life lessons to learn from Katrina Kaif

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2024

Negative experiences will give you positive lessons. You should remember that.

Be focused and keep an eye on your goal. This always helps.

Katrina loves laughing in every situation and it helps her stay positive.

Work super hard for your dreams and achieve them gracefully.

Katrina Kaif is not afraid of taking risks in her career.

She believes that we should live in the present and not with the past

Once she said in an interview, " I believe in the saying, if you can't say something nice, dont say nothing at all."

These life lessons are surely worth remembering and sharing with your friends.

