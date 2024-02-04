Top 8 most expensive celebrity homes, check out insane costs

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024

Talking about celebrity homes, the first one that comes to everyone's mind is Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.

Mannat is one of the biggest mansions with a worth of about 200 crores, the place has a gym, library, am auditorium and what not.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are also the neighbours of SRK, own a quadruplex apartment with a sea-view in Bandra that has an estimated value of 120 crores.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa is another grand mansion which reflects royal heritage in itself and is worth around 100 crores.

Akshay Kumar's duplex in Juhu, Mumbai is also full of facilities you'd rarely see in any other home. It has an estimated value of 80 crores.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Shivshakti is a 60 crore worth of nothing but luxuries, located in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma boast a 34 crore high rise apartment in Mumbai spanning more than 7000 square-feet.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor whereas chose Delhi as the place for their dream home building a luxury worth more than 170 crores.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput own a 58 crore worth duplex apartment on the 42nd-43rd floors offering an panoramic view of Mumbai.

