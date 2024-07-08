Top 8 most famous Korean actors loved by the Indian audience

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

Beautiful actor Park Bo-gum, from "Reply 1988" and "Love in the Moonlight."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ji Chang-wook: The protagonist in "Suspicious Partner" and in "Healer."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kim Soo-hyun: Star of "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" and "My Love from the Star"

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hyun Bin: Well-known for "Crash Landing on You" and "Secret Garden."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Park Seo-joon: Multifaceted actor from "Itaewon Class" and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?"

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The gorgeous and charming Song Joong-ki from "Descendants of the Sun."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The charismatic star of "The Heirs" and "Boys Over Flowers," Lee Min-ho.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ji Chang-wook: The protagonist in "Suspicious Partner" and in "Healer."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Showtime Part 2, Hindi movies and web series that show the reality of Bollywood

 

 Find Out More