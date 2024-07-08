Top 8 most famous Korean actors loved by the Indian audience
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 08, 2024
Beautiful actor Park Bo-gum, from "Reply 1988" and "Love in the Moonlight."
Ji Chang-wook: The protagonist in "Suspicious Partner" and in "Healer."
Kim Soo-hyun: Star of "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" and "My Love from the Star"
Hyun Bin: Well-known for "Crash Landing on You" and "Secret Garden."
Park Seo-joon: Multifaceted actor from "Itaewon Class" and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?"
The gorgeous and charming Song Joong-ki from "Descendants of the Sun."
The charismatic star of "The Heirs" and "Boys Over Flowers," Lee Min-ho.
