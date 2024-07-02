Top 8 most searched Bollywood actors

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2024

SRK is adored for his diverse acting and captivating on-screen persona.

Salman Khan: Well-known for his extravagant persona and charitable endeavors.

Ranbir Kapoor: Valued for his realistic portrayals and innate acting ability.

Hrithik Roshan: Held in high regard for his remarkable dance abilities and captivating live shows.

Ajay Devgn: Esteemed for his commanding on-screen persona and passionate performances.

Loved for his exciting performances and commitment to socially conscious movies is Akshay Kumar.

Liked for his endearing appearance and developing acting skills is Sidharth Malhotra.

Ranveer Singh: Well-known for his daring fashion choices and upbeat performances.

