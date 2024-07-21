Top 8 Pakistani actresses that are more beautiful than Indian divas
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 21, 2024
Mahira Khan - Her refined appeal exudes an ageless elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sajal Aly: Her expressive eyes and kind features enchant the audience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mawra Hocane has a contemporary elegance and youthful vigor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mehwish Hayat: a magnificent presence, bold and gorgeous.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ayeza Khan: Known for her classic beauty and elegant, graceful manner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanam Saeed – Possessessing poise and a distinct, sophisticated beauty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hania Aamir: Vibrant and youthful, having a charming and lighthearted aura.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saba Qamar - She attracts attention with her captivating appearance and endearing demeanor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Barzakh star Fawad Khan's top 7 best performances on screen
Find Out More