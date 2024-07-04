Top 8 parenting tips to learn from Shah Rukh Khan

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2024

Promote Education: SRK places a high value on education and makes sure his kids balance their academics with their interests.

Encourage them to follow their Interests: He encourages his kids to follow their interests, whether it be acting, sports, or other endeavors, and he supports their aspirations.

Instill Values: Regardless of his children's future achievement, SRK instills in them the values of kindness, humility, and respect.

Be a Role Model: SRK demonstrates to his kids the value of perseverance, commitment, and professionalism by setting an example.

Keep your sense of Humor: SRK's lighthearted and cheerful demeanor makes his home a happy one and teaches his children how to laugh.

Celebrate Family Time: SRK makes it a point to spend time with his family, strengthening their ties, despite his hectic schedule.

Promote Independence: He supports his kids in their decision-making and encourages them to be self-sufficient.

Exhibit Unconditional Love: SRK's steadfast love and devotion for his kids serve as a reminder of the value of being a devoted and encouraging parent.

