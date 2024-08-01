Top 8 popular controversies of Urvashi Rautela

Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2024
Tweet Plagiarism: Urvashi was discovered to have copied and posted as her own a tweet from Siddharth Malhotra.
Miss Universe Mix-Up: In 2015, there was uncertainty around her involvement in the contest as her name was first omitted from the official roster.
Remark on Harassment: Some people found her remarks regarding the #MeToo movement to be disrespectful, which sparked a backlash on social media.
Claims of Fake Age: Urvashi has been accused of lying about her age, which sparked controversy when it was revealed in multiple places that she was born in a different year.
Relationship Rumors: She has frequently been in the news due to enduring rumors about her connections with a number of celebrities, including cricketer Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant.
Wardrobe Mishap: At an event, Urvashi had a wardrobe malfunction that attracted attention.
Viral Memes: She was subjected to severe online trolling due to a widely shared video of her appearing to be acting strangely for the cameras at a public gathering.
Alleged Plagiarism in Dance Video: Urvashi faced backlash from the dance community and admirers after it was alleged that she had stolen a dance move from a well-known overseas performer without giving proper acknowledgment.
