Top 8 pre and post Holi skincare tips

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

To reinforce the natural barrier of your skin, apply a thick coating of oil or a moisturizing moisturizer.

Attention should be paid to places like the elbows, knees, under eye area, ear flaps, and behind the ears.

For protection against harsh substances, generously apply a layer of lip balm on your lips.

To prevent discoloration, treat your nails with two to three coats of nail paint.

To protect the skin barrier from UV rays and to seal it, apply sunscreen.

To get rid of any color residue, wash your face twice, first with micellar water and then with a mild cleanser.

To regain moisture lost during Holi, apply a moisturizing mask.

Remind yourself to use moisturizing masks to relax your lips and eyelids.

