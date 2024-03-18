Top 8 pre and post Holi skincare tips
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
To reinforce the natural barrier of your skin, apply a thick coating of oil or a moisturizing moisturizer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Attention should be paid to places like the elbows, knees, under eye area, ear flaps, and behind the ears.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For protection against harsh substances, generously apply a layer of lip balm on your lips.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To prevent discoloration, treat your nails with two to three coats of nail paint.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To protect the skin barrier from UV rays and to seal it, apply sunscreen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To get rid of any color residue, wash your face twice, first with micellar water and then with a mild cleanser.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To regain moisture lost during Holi, apply a moisturizing mask.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Remind yourself to use moisturizing masks to relax your lips and eyelids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highly captivating Korean Dramas that are based on true stories
Find Out More