Top 8 Raksha Bandhan saree ideas from Bollywood divas
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 08, 2024
Jhanvi Kapoor: Just like Jhanvi Kapoor, embrace simplicity and elegance with a light yellow saree that's ideal for a calm and elegant appearance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon: Follow Kriti Sanon's lead in fashion and make a statement with a chic blouse worn with your saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday: For a dash of refinement and charm, go for a dramatic and bold dark red saree, like the one worn by Ananya Panday.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan: Take inspiration from Suhana Khan's easy charm and channel serenity and elegance with a tranquil blue saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor: Take a cue from the stunning Khushi Kapoor and dazzle in a pale pink saree with a hint of sparkle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Like Kareena Kapoor's subtle elegance, opt for a sophisticated and timeless style by wearing a pastel pink saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inspired by the colorful and refreshing style of Katrina Kaif, stand out in a beautiful sea green saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try wearing a multicolored saree as an experiment; take cues from Alia Bhatt's vibrant and fun sense of style.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 TV actors who shocked us with surprise weddings
Find Out More