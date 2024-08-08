Top 8 Raksha Bandhan saree ideas from Bollywood divas

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2024

Jhanvi Kapoor: Just like Jhanvi Kapoor, embrace simplicity and elegance with a light yellow saree that's ideal for a calm and elegant appearance.

Kriti Sanon: Follow Kriti Sanon's lead in fashion and make a statement with a chic blouse worn with your saree.

Ananya Panday: For a dash of refinement and charm, go for a dramatic and bold dark red saree, like the one worn by Ananya Panday.

Suhana Khan: Take inspiration from Suhana Khan's easy charm and channel serenity and elegance with a tranquil blue saree.

Khushi Kapoor: Take a cue from the stunning Khushi Kapoor and dazzle in a pale pink saree with a hint of sparkle.

Like Kareena Kapoor's subtle elegance, opt for a sophisticated and timeless style by wearing a pastel pink saree.

Inspired by the colorful and refreshing style of Katrina Kaif, stand out in a beautiful sea green saree.

Try wearing a multicolored saree as an experiment; take cues from Alia Bhatt's vibrant and fun sense of style.

