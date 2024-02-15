Top 8 relationship lessons to learn from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Once Gauri Khan left her city to go away from SRK, but he fought for his love and now the couple is happily married.
Both the partners are from different religious backgrounds. But since love knows no boundaries, they waited and convinced their families.
SRK being the king of romance, has been linked up with many actresses. But trust is the key which Gauri follows in their relationship.
They are not just husband and wife, but also share a great bond of friendship. They are each other’s strongest supporters.
They teach us to respect each other and to respect each other’s work, be it any profession.
According to SRK, communication is very important. Be open and understanding towards each other.
A relationship is a two way thing and SRK believes that both the people should adjust, give and take from each other.
Love should be a forever thing. No matter the ups and downs, one should stay committed to the bond one shares with the other person.
