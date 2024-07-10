Top 8 richest Hollywood celebs who prefer living a simple life

Vridhi Soodhan | Jul 10, 2024

Sarah Jessica Parker: She keeps her private life and enjoys a low-key existence. She is frequently spotted grocery shopping on her own.

Jennifer Lawrence: Known for her grounded personality, she enjoys a straightforward lifestyle and frequently shops at conventional retailers.

Mark Zuckerberg: The creator of Facebook, he concentrates on philanthropy and resides in a modest house with a cheap car.

Zooey Deschanel: She values sustainability, has a modest lifestyle, and keeps her private affairs private.

Leonardo DiCaprio: Despite his enormous riches, he is renowned for his commitment to the environment and his modest lifestyle choices.

Despite her fame, Kristen Bell maintains a modest lifestyle by collecting coupons and paying attention to her spending.

Robert Pattinson: He keeps a low profile, has a modest life, and stays out of the public eye in Hollywood.

Keanu Reeves: Despite his fortune, he leads a modest life. He frequently takes public transportation and makes sizable charitable donations.

