Top 8 richest Indian celebrities who own Rolls Royce
Nishant
| Jun 09, 2024
The Ambanis own three Rolls-Royce cars, symbolizing their immense wealth and status, always seen with a convoy of security vehicles.
MS Dhoni, the former cricket captain’s collection includes luxury models like the Phantom and the Ghost, reflecting his taste for high-end automobiles.
Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan owns multiple Rolls-Royces, often spotted driving his Phantom or Ghost through Mumbai.
Known for his luxurious lifestyle, SRK’s collection features models like the Wraith and the Dawn, adding to his glamorous image.
Priyanka Chopra’s red Rolls-Royce boasts starlit ceilings, a powerful V12 engine, and luxurious features like recliner seats and plush carpets.
Sanjay gifted his wife a Rolls-Royce Ghost, equipped with a 6.6-liter twin-turbo engine, capable of impressive speed and performance.
Badshah, the rapper, known for his lavish style, proudly owns a Rolls-Royce with remarkable torque, allowing rapid acceleration and luxury.
Akshay Kumar’s Rolls-Royce Phantom, from the seventh generation, is powered by a 460 horsepower V12 engine, showcasing his success and wealth.
