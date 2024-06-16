Top 8 sarees of Nita Ambani that are a symbol of elegance
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 16, 2024
Fashion Icon: Nita Ambani is praised for her immaculate sense of style.
Designer Favorites: Often spotted wearing sarees created by well-known designers such as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Sabyasachi.
Traditional Flair: embraces Indian sarees while adding a contemporary flair.
Luxurious Selections: Selects fine textiles like georgette and silk.
Masterful workmanship: Her sarees frequently include ornate stitching and decorations.
Dresses in a variety of colors, from vivid hues to soft pastels.
Fashionable Accessory Pieces: Meticulously selected jewelry and accessories round out her appearance.
Event-Perfect: chooses sarees that are exactly appropriate for the occasion she is attending.
