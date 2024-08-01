Top 8 secret steps of Korean skincare for glass like skin

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2024

The first step to get a Korean like glass skin is double cleansing.

Exfoliate your skin once a week to make it look natural and clean.

Face serums are effective in giving that extra shine to your skin.

Drink enough water to stay hydrated so that it reflects on your skin as well. Its an important step.

Korean sheetmasks are very popular for the exact same reason.

Applying SPF to protect yourself from tanning is a way to get to the Korean glass skin faster.

Homemade masks with natural products are the best to keep your skin young.

Koreans are often seen using rice water in order to get a smooth touch on the skin.

