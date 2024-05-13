Top 8 secrets of Korean beauty regimen every girl must know

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2024

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from within.

Eating the right quality and quantity of food is very important to glow naturally.

Put a good layer of moisturizer according to your skin type twice a day.

Facial serums act like a cherry on the top and are rich with specific vitamins and minerals.

Eye masks can help you get rid of wrinkles and dark circles.

Facesheet masks are super best for giving instant glow for an event.

Face mask or detanning masks could be applied once a week.

Never forget to double cleanse before sleeping at night.

