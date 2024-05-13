Top 8 secrets of Korean beauty regimen every girl must know
Vridhi Soodhan

Bollywoodlife.com
| May 13, 2024
Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from within.

Bollywoodlife.com
Eating the right quality and quantity of food is very important to glow naturally.

Bollywoodlife.com
Put a good layer of moisturizer according to your skin type twice a day.

Bollywoodlife.com
Facial serums act like a cherry on the top and are rich with specific vitamins and minerals.

Bollywoodlife.com
Eye masks can help you get rid of wrinkles and dark circles.

Bollywoodlife.com
Facesheet masks are super best for giving instant glow for an event.

Bollywoodlife.com
Face mask or detanning masks could be applied once a week.

Bollywoodlife.com
Never forget to double cleanse before sleeping at night.

Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
