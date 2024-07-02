Top 8 serious Bollywood fights that made it to the headlines
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 02, 2024
A public argument and criticism between Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut centered on their political and intellectual differences.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan experienced years of animosity before their memorable fight at Katrina Kaif's birthday celebration ended.
A well-known and intense feud between Kangana and Hrithik Roshan that involved court cases and private accusations.
David Dhawan and Govinda: A rift over alleged emotional and professional betrayals during a protracted partnership.
Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone: Known for their subtle jabs and rivalry, which is frequently stoked by parallels in the media.
The rivalry between Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra is characterized by comments made in public and competition for Bollywood roles.
Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor: Their confrontation during "Ajnabee" filming resulted in a violent fight and enduring hostility.
Esha Deol and Amrita Rao: Following a furious altercation on the "Pyare Mohan" set, Esha gave Amrita a slap.
