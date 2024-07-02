Top 8 serious Bollywood fights that made it to the headlines

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2024

A public argument and criticism between Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut centered on their political and intellectual differences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan experienced years of animosity before their memorable fight at Katrina Kaif's birthday celebration ended.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A well-known and intense feud between Kangana and Hrithik Roshan that involved court cases and private accusations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

David Dhawan and Govinda: A rift over alleged emotional and professional betrayals during a protracted partnership.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone: Known for their subtle jabs and rivalry, which is frequently stoked by parallels in the media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The rivalry between Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra is characterized by comments made in public and competition for Bollywood roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor: Their confrontation during "Ajnabee" filming resulted in a violent fight and enduring hostility.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Deol and Amrita Rao: Following a furious altercation on the "Pyare Mohan" set, Esha gave Amrita a slap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kalki 2898 AD actor Amitabh Bachchan rejected THESE superhit films

 

 Find Out More