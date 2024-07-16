Top 8 South actors who followed their parents' footsteps

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2024

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a well-known Telugu actor who is recognized for his strong performances. He is the son of the late actor and politician N.T. Rama Rao.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr. NTR, also known as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., is a talented actor. He is the grandson of N.T. Rama Rao and the son of actor Nandamuri Harikrishna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu: Known for his charisma and acting skills, Mahesh Babu is a well-known celebrity in Telugu film. He is the son of actor Krishna Ghattamaneni.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas: The son of film producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju, Prabhas is a well-known actor in Indian cinema and rose to international prominence for his performance in "Baahubali".

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati: The son of producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, Rana is renowned for playing a variety of roles and has won praise for his work in several motion pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun: The fashionable actor with a devoted fan base in Telugu film, Allu Arjun is the son of producer Allu Aravind. He is renowned for his distinctive dancing technique.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan: The gifted actor is well-known for his exciting live shows and dance abilities. He is the son of actor Chiranjeevi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nagarjuna: Known for his varied performances, Nagarjuna has had a remarkable career spanning several decades. He is the son of the renowned actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 fun facts about Katrina Kaif to know on her birthday

 

 Find Out More