Top 8 South actors who followed their parents' footsteps
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 16, 2024
Nandamuri Balakrishna is a well-known Telugu actor who is recognized for his strong performances. He is the son of the late actor and politician N.T. Rama Rao.
Jr. NTR, also known as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., is a talented actor. He is the grandson of N.T. Rama Rao and the son of actor Nandamuri Harikrishna.
Mahesh Babu: Known for his charisma and acting skills, Mahesh Babu is a well-known celebrity in Telugu film. He is the son of actor Krishna Ghattamaneni.
Prabhas: The son of film producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju, Prabhas is a well-known actor in Indian cinema and rose to international prominence for his performance in "Baahubali".
Rana Daggubati: The son of producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, Rana is renowned for playing a variety of roles and has won praise for his work in several motion pictures.
Allu Arjun: The fashionable actor with a devoted fan base in Telugu film, Allu Arjun is the son of producer Allu Aravind. He is renowned for his distinctive dancing technique.
Ram Charan: The gifted actor is well-known for his exciting live shows and dance abilities. He is the son of actor Chiranjeevi.
Nagarjuna: Known for his varied performances, Nagarjuna has had a remarkable career spanning several decades. He is the son of the renowned actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
