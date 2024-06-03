Top 8 steps for night time Korean skincare routine
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to make your skin glow internally.


Before sleeping, opt for a double cleansing step that cleans your face properly.


Exfoliation would be a nice idea if you have a lot of dirt and oil on your face.


Apply toner to close your pores and make your skin tight.


Face serums are helpful in giving rich nutrients to the skin.


A simple moisturizer is enough at night.


People apply facepacks at night to cool down their skin.


An alternate option is a facemask or sheetmask.


Thanks For Reading!
