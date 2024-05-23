Top 8 steps in Korean haircare you should swear by
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 23, 2024
Your hairwash is a must in this routine which should not be neglected.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While taking a shower, try to use luke warm water.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Conditioners are an important way to make your hair smooth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One can apply a hair mask as well to make their hair stronger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try to limit the use of heating tools for hair as they damage them severely.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Always choose an easy hairstyle which will set your hair free and loose.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Never skip your haircut appointments as it will lead to rough hair at the end.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oiling can make your hair thicker and stronger, hence include this also in your haircare routine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Koreans follow this skincare routine to look young
Find Out More