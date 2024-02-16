Top 8 steps in Korean skincare routine to treat Acne effectively
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Confirm that the cleanser you choose isn't unduly oily. An excellent cleaner has many uses.
Recall that once a week exfoliation may help remove dead skin cells.
Aloe vera is super good and should be applied daily to reduce the acne scars.
Make sure the moisturizer you select is suitable for your skin type, then generously apply it over your entire face.
In the end, SPF is crucial. It will provide UV protection for your skin, so use it every day.
Applying ice cubes on your face once a day helps reduce the redness caused by pimples.
You can achieve the required softness and radiance by using a high-quality serum.
Toners are ideal for achieving pore tightness. After exfoliating, use toners every day.
