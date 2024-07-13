Top 8 times Priyanka Chopra gave us wedding style goals

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2024

The Vibrant Priyanka Chopra Gown with Head Juda - Choose a striking gown with a sophisticated hairdo for a striking and lovely appearance.

Priyanka Chopra's All-White Look: For a stylish and put together look, go all white and coordinate your hair flowers with your clothing.

Indo Western for Engagement: For a chic and cozy engagement ensemble, opt for an Indo Western dress.

Long Hair and Minimal Jewelry: For an impression of sophistication, wear your long hair loose and accessorize with little jewelry.

Funky Colors: For a modern and enjoyable wedding style, try out some wacky colors that go well with your skin tone.

Net Saree in Light Shade: For a timeless and dreamy wedding ensemble, dress in light-colored net.

Simple Red Saree with Heavy Borders: For a timeless and gorgeous look, opt for a traditional red saree with elaborate borders.

Sleeveless Blouse and Royal Blue Lehenga: For a distinctive and regal wedding costume, make a statement with a sleeveless blouse and royal blue lehenga.

Thanks For Reading!

