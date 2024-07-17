Top 8 unknown facts of Priyanka Chopra the birthday girl

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2024

Priyanka hails from a family of doctors, as her parents, Drs. Ashok and Madhu Chopra, were both medical officers in the Indian Army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Early Education: Priyanka was exposed to several cultures at a young age while attending schools in Massachusetts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Career Beginnings: Prior to becoming Miss World 2000, Priyanka had intended to work as a criminal psychologist or as an aeronautical engineer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First Bollywood Break: In 2003, she starred in the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, but it was Andaaz that gave her a breakthrough role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hollywood Transition: With her part in Quantico, Priyanka made history as the first South Asian woman to star in a drama series on an American network.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Career in Music: Priyanka has also performed as a singer, releasing hits such as "In My City" and "Exotic," working with foreign musicians such Pitbull.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married in three different ceremonies: a Christian ceremony, a traditional Hindu ceremony, and a third ceremony held in a palace in Jodhpur, India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charity: She is the founder and director of the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, which provides healthcare and education to impoverished children in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 royal lehengas by Sara Tendulkar to slay any function

 

 Find Out More