Top 8 unknown facts of Priyanka Chopra the birthday girl
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 17, 2024
Priyanka hails from a family of doctors, as her parents, Drs. Ashok and Madhu Chopra, were both medical officers in the Indian Army.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Early Education: Priyanka was exposed to several cultures at a young age while attending schools in Massachusetts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Career Beginnings: Prior to becoming Miss World 2000, Priyanka had intended to work as a criminal psychologist or as an aeronautical engineer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
First Bollywood Break: In 2003, she starred in the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, but it was Andaaz that gave her a breakthrough role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hollywood Transition: With her part in Quantico, Priyanka made history as the first South Asian woman to star in a drama series on an American network.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Career in Music: Priyanka has also performed as a singer, releasing hits such as "In My City" and "Exotic," working with foreign musicians such Pitbull.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married in three different ceremonies: a Christian ceremony, a traditional Hindu ceremony, and a third ceremony held in a palace in Jodhpur, India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Charity: She is the founder and director of the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, which provides healthcare and education to impoverished children in India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 royal lehengas by Sara Tendulkar to slay any function
Find Out More