Top 8 ways to follow Korean skincare routine for a glowing skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 08, 2024
The main key to start any skincare regimen is facewash, that too double cleansing.
Exfoliation works best to remove the dirt hidden deep inside your skin.
Never ignore the importance of toners as they help in tightening the pores.
Facial serums are like a gift to human skin and make us look naturally bright.
Face creams can be helpful in protecting the previously applied products as it acts as a protective layer.
Applying SPF daily will make your skin less tanned.
Facepacks once a week are good for your skin.
Sheetmasks are amazing as they give extra moisture to your skin.
