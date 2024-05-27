Top 8 ways to get Korean like glass skin in a month
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 27, 2024
Start your day by double cleansing and end it also by double cleansing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scrubs are very useful to remove harsh dust particles from the skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Toners can close your open pores which can give your skin an even look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A good moisturizer can go a long long way for one day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
People sometimes prefer to cool and relax their skin by putting up face masks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You should drink enough water stay hydrated which will remove all the toxins from the skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Serums can give your face a smooth shiny look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Do not go out of your house without putting on SPF.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 thrillers on OTT with endings that will leave you confused
Find Out More