Top 9 bakeries that Bollywood celebrities love
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan loved the Tiramisu from Neena’s Kitchen Kalimpong and gave Chef Neena and the bakery a shoutout on Instagram as well. Located in West Bengal.
Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Ladurée Soho while on a vacation in New York City. It is a very famous French patisserie and café which has a Persian vibe to it.
The Better Binge is the go-to bakery of big stars like Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hardik Pandya and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.
Bombay Baking Company seems to be yet another favourite of stars. Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff. Jacqueline Fernandez, etc. are often spotted at the place.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and others love their time at Le15 Patisserie, Mumbai.
Binge is a restaurant and bakery located in Mumbai, stars like Chunky and Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bipasha Basu have been spotted there over a period of time.
Sheetal’s Baked, which is a home baker in Mumbai, has also received love from celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Gauhar Khan, etc.
Magnolia Bakery and their famous cupcakes are nothing new to anyone. Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are often spotted at the Dubai branch of the bakery.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have their favourites when it comes to bakeries. B.O.U.L.O.M, Paris is their go to bakery where they eat French toast.
