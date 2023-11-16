Top 9 Beauty secrets of Korean women to look younger than your actual age
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
The main concept that emerged from Korea is that minimal is beautiful and that the makeup-free look is amazing.
People adore this country for giving us the idea of deep and double cleansing ! It ensures that any bacteria or excess oil is removed during their cleansing procedure.
Korean women apply face oil to their foundation, mix thoroughly, and then dab the mixture all over their face and neck to achieve maximum moisture.
Get high-quality skincare products and use them consistently. They put their own needs first, something that many of us overlook.
Instead of rubbing, all you have to do is use a tapping motion when applying cream and pat dry with a fresh face towel after cleansing.
Korean ladies use skincare products containing snail mucin. It hydrates, soothes irritation on the skin, and imparts an unparalleled glow.
Choose lightweight products such as cushions and BB creams. They give you a light, natural appearance.
Maintaining a healthy diet is very important for them. Get your nutrients in correct proportions and on time.
Maintaining your physique is equally important and Korean women do that very well by doing some sort of physical exercise.
