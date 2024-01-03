Top 9 best kept Korean hair care secrets for strong and long tresses
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Scalp scalers are used to clean and exfoliate hair follicles by eliminating debris, grease, and dirt from them.
After exfoliating, shampoo your hair and scalp to give them an even deeper clean. Scalp massage helps eliminate leftovers while also stimulating the scalp and hair follicles.
One of the most important aspects of Korean hair treatments is conditioning, which keeps the hair hydrated and preserves its smoothness and health.
Hair masks and other deeply nourishing treatments protect your hair from environmental harm.
Rinsing with vinegar balances the pH of the scalp and helps to lessen excessive dryness, itching, and irritation.
Hair masks and scrubs function similarly. They are applied directly to the scalp, nourishing and relaxing tired scalps with their calming and hydrating ingredients.
Skin toners and scalp tonics are conceptually comparable in Korean hair care regimens. A scalp tonic balances pH levels and gets the scalp ready for more treatments.
A scalp serum is among the greatest things you can use for hair care, much like a facial serum. It helps calm, hydrate, and heal your scalp while reducing dryness.
Hair essence keeps the strands hydrated, smooth, and velvety.
