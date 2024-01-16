Top 9 Bollywood actresses who found love abroad
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
When Madhuri Dixit married American cardiologist Dr. Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999, it broke millions of hearts.
In 2012, actress Radhika Apte wed musician Benedict Taylor, who resided in London.
On February 28, 2018, Preity Zinta wed American business tycoon Gene Goodenough.
The stunning South Indian Shriya Saran wed her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev.
In July 2011, actress Celina Jaitley wed well-known hotelier Peter Hang of Dubai. When Celina Jaitley's Indian company opened a store in Dubai, she had her first encounter with him.
In 2018, American singer, songwriter, and actor Nick Jonas wed Priyanka Chopra. Nick and Priyanka tied the knot at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.
Aashka Goradia, the famous TV actress married an American named Brent Goble.
Famous actress Suchitra Pillai married the man of her dreams, a Danish engineer, Lars Kjeldsen.
TV presenter and actress Purbi Joshi tied the knot with a US based financial advisor.
