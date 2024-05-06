Top 9 Bollywood actresses who worked in pregnancy

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Sridevi: Showing her commitment to her business, she managed her professional obligations while expecting.

Throughout her pregnancy, Neha Dhupia demonstrated tenacity and commitment by carrying on with her professional pursuits.

Kareena Kapoor set an example for working mothers by remaining very prominent in her acting roles during her pregnancy.

Despite being pregnant, Kajol continued to appear in movies, showcasing her commitment to her skills.

Deepika Padukone: Filming the next installment of Singham, she continues to be active in the profession while pregnant, juggling work with personal time.

Despite her pregnancies, Jaya Bachchan stayed involved in the profession and balanced her career with her family obligations.

Alia Bhatt: Demonstrating professionalism, she adhered to her work obligations even while pregnant.

Pregnant Yami Gautam: Balanced work and well-being by continuing to stay active in her job.

Juhi Chawla: Balanced parenting and career by meeting her obligations at work throughout her pregnancy.

