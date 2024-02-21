Top 9 Bollywood celebs who went through mental illness
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
During the filming of "Badlapur," Varun Dhawan was experiencing depression. He said," I wasn't yet officially diagnosed as clinically depressed, but I was on my way.”
Due to the consecutive box office failure of his movies, Amitabh got bankrupt and experienced a severe depressive episode.
Following his mother's death from cancer and claims that he was involved in the 1993 Mumbai explosions, Sanjay Dutt disclosed that being imprisoned caused him to experience depression.
Manisha Koirala experienced a depressive episode. She not only overcame clinical depression but also survived cancer.
Following shoulder surgery in 2010, Shah Rukh Khan experienced depression.
In an interview, Karan Johar spoke about his struggle with depression. He had a great deal of unresolved business, which he freely shared in order to help others in a similar circumstance.
In addition to being up about her own experience with depression in a TV appearance, Deepika went a step further and founded a mental health center to support those going through a similar time.
Randeep Hooda disclosed that he struggled with depression while filming Highway and his next film, Sarbjit. The actor had to lose almost 18 kg in 28 days in order to play "Sarbjit."
"I've experienced highs and lows. I've gone through periods of perplexity and depression. It's a common occurrence, therefore we should talk about it informally," Hrithik stated.
