Top 9 Bollywood wives who run their own businesses
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 30, 2024
Gauri Khan: Gauri Khan runs Gauri Khan Designs, a successful interior design company catering to high-profile clients.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tahira Kashyap: Tahira is a filmmaker, author, and motivational speaker, known for her books and work in the film industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tanya Deol: Tanya runs a furniture and home decor business, designing and selling luxury home furnishings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manyata Dutt: Manyata is the CEO of Sanjay Dutt Productions, overseeing film production and other entertainment ventures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Natasha Dalal: Natasha is a fashion designer who runs her own label, specializing in bridal and ethnic wear.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shobha Kapoor: Shobha is the managing director of Balaji Telefilms, a leading production house in the Indian television and film industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mana Shetty: Mana Shetty runs R House, a luxury home decor store, and is involved in real estate development with S2 Realty and Developers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna: Twinkle runs The White Window, an interior designing store, and is also an accomplished author.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maheep Kapoor: Maheep runs a successful jewelry design business, creating bespoke pieces for high-end clients.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Cicada, watch these Top 8 Malayalam survival thrillers on OTT
Find Out More