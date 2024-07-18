Top 9 famous celebs who are adopted

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2024

Faith Hill: Edna and Ted Perry adopted the rising star of country music when she was a baby.

Steve Jobs: Shortly after his birth, Paul and Clara Jobs adopted the co-founder of Apple.

Nicole Richie: Singer Lionel Richie and his then-wife Brenda Harvey Richie adopted the fashion designer and TV personality.

Colin Kaepernick: After his biological mother gave him up for adoption, the former NFL quarterback was adopted by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.

Snooki (Nicole Polizzi): At the age of six months, Italian-American parents Andy and Helen Polizzi adopted the reality TV star from "Jersey Shore."

Jamie Foxx: Mark and Esther Talley, Jamie's maternal grandparents, adopted and raised him.

Marilyn Monroe: Before being adopted by Grace and Doc Goddard, the legendary actress spent the most of her early years in foster care and orphanages.

Kristin Chenoweth: At the age of five, Junie and Jerry Chenoweth adopted the Broadway actress and star.

