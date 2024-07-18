Top 9 famous celebs who are adopted
| Jul 18, 2024
Faith Hill: Edna and Ted Perry adopted the rising star of country music when she was a baby.
Steve Jobs: Shortly after his birth, Paul and Clara Jobs adopted the co-founder of Apple.
Nicole Richie: Singer Lionel Richie and his then-wife Brenda Harvey Richie adopted the fashion designer and TV personality.
Colin Kaepernick: After his biological mother gave him up for adoption, the former NFL quarterback was adopted by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.
Snooki (Nicole Polizzi): At the age of six months, Italian-American parents Andy and Helen Polizzi adopted the reality TV star from "Jersey Shore."
Jamie Foxx: Mark and Esther Talley, Jamie's maternal grandparents, adopted and raised him.
Marilyn Monroe: Before being adopted by Grace and Doc Goddard, the legendary actress spent the most of her early years in foster care and orphanages.
Kristin Chenoweth: At the age of five, Junie and Jerry Chenoweth adopted the Broadway actress and star.
