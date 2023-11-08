Top 9 hair care tips that Korean beauty experts swear by
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Scalp Scaler: A solution with a salicylic acid base that eliminates oil accumulation and dead skin cells on the scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp Scrub: Scrubs for the scalp are typically grainy and dense, much like face exfoliators. It enhances scalp oxygenation and cleans the hair roots of all debris that has built up in the pores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shampoo: Make sure the formula you choose doesn't dehydrate your hair and is appropriate for your scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deep Conditioning: Hair care routine is incomplete without conditioning which hydrates the hair and gives a shining look to them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp Massager: A device resembling a brush that increases blood flow and removes any residual accumulation. It works wonders for promoting hair growth and providing a deep clean.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hair Sleeping Mask: Dry cuticles can be greatly hydrated with this creamy overnight mask that requires no rinse. It will keep your hair shiny in between washes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vinegar Wash: An irritated scalp may be relieved with a vinegar rinse. It seals cuticles, inhibits the growth of bacteria, and aids in maintaining the pH levels of hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp Mask: The new face mask is the calp mask. It calms, replenishes moisture, fortifies the scalp, and strengthens hair from the roots up.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hair Serum: The water-like formula works on the deeper layers of your scalp and is easily absorbed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: When Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi rejected a film with Alia Bhatt
Find Out More