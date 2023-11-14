Top 9 Homemade Korean skin care tips for bright skin
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
The easiest of them all is rice water. This will give a bright and smooth look to your skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Toners are super easy to make at home according to your skin type, for example, a toner of tea tree oil is beneficial for acne prone skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rice Bran and honey masks are one of the favourites and loved by those with an oily skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Serums with Rosemary essential oils are helpful in purifying your skin from inside and gives it a new look from outside.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A homemade mask of cucumber and egg yolk will give a silky touch to your skin making you shine throughout the day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using Aloe Vera and coconut oil together works wonders for your skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jojoba oil is an alternative for your sticky moisturizer which is good in dealing with your acne scars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Making a pure honey mask will not only moisturize your skin but will also give you a natural glow.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Honey and Jeju island green tea masks will be very beneficial in keeping your skin hydrated.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 highest rated animated movies on OTT
Find Out More