Top 9 Korean beauty hacks for a transformational look
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
The foundation of Korean skincare and beauty is hydration. Even if you have oily skin or it's a really humid and warm day, you still need to drink plenty of water.
Koreans typically mist their faces in between each step of makeup application rather than blending it in one after the other.
If you want to achieve the glowing, Korean skin, sheet masks are a must-have for your daily skincare routine. They are available for all skin types.
When it comes to contouring, one of the most basic Korean beauty tips is "less is more." In K-beauty, over-contouring is strictly discouraged.
The use of overnight masks is incredibly simple and highly efficient. All you have to do is apply them right before bed, fall asleep and wake up the next morning with glowing skin.
Bright cheek blush is a popular choice among Koreans because it gives the face a youthful flush. If you try blushing pink, you might look five years younger!
One of the best-kept Korean beauty secrets is undoubtedly ginseng, also known as the "king of all herbs." Ginseng is rich in hydrating and anti-aging properties.
Koreans adore natural eyebrows. Therefore, if you want to rock the Korean glam look, avoid stenciling or overly emphasizing your arch.
The most crucial stage in any skincare practice is cleansing your face. Additionally, Koreans always double cleanse because it can remove every particle of debris that clogs your pores.
Use rice water to rinse your face. You can tighten your skin and minimize pores with rice water. It also gives you luminous, supple skin like magic.
