Top 9 Korean beauty rules you must follow for gorgeous skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Double Cleaning: For a clean canvas, thoroughly remove all makeup and impurities using an oil-based cleanser, then follow up with a water-based cleaner.
Exfoliate Skin: To reveal smoother, brighter skin and encourage cell turnover, gently slough off dead skin cells.
Massage: To improve the radiance and elasticity of the skin, gently massage the face to stimulate blood circulation and lymphatic drainage.
Exercise for the Face: Use focused exercises to tone the muscles in your face to increase firmness and fight aging indications.
Toner: Hydrating and refining pores, toning skin also balances pH levels and prepares it for better absorption of next skincare products.
Sheet Masks: Applying concentrated nutrients and hydration to the skin, sheet masks provide a rapid and efficient boost to target particular skin issues.
Face Steam: Steaming the face opens pores, encourages deep cleansing, helps to eliminate pollutants, and improves the absorption of skincare products.
Essence: Often regarded as the foundation of the Korean skincare regimen, essence is a moisturizing, lightweight solution that is bursting with active ingredients to feed and revive skin.
Frequent facials: Expert procedures suited to each patient's need, providing nourishing, exfoliating, and deeply cleansing to preserve skin health and target certain issues.
