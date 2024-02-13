Top 9 Korean beauty rules you must know about
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
Use a cleanser that isn't excessively oily. This is step one in the Korean skincare process.
Recall that exfoliating your skin once a week will help remove dead skin cells.
With this, tone your skin. It has several benefits and is generally available.
You can get the required shine by using a high-quality serum.
Apply a generous amount of moisturizer, taking care to suit your skin type.
When all is said and done, SPF is crucial. It will provide UV protection for your skin.
Korean sheet masks also yield positive results, but they should only be used once a week.
Before heading to bed, use an eye cream every day if you're sick of your eyes seeming weary and wrinkled.
The last step should be taking care of your lips by properly covering them with either a thick layer of cream or a lip balm.
