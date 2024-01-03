Top 9 Korean foods and drinks to try this winter to get a spotless skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Consuming foods high in amino acids and vitamin C, such as kale and oranges, aids in the creation of collagen.
Consume kimchi as it is the secret to having youthful skin and works wonders for our skin.
One must have seaweed soup for breakfast when eating Korean food. Their great nutritious content makes them a superfood, which is the major reason they are consumed so frequently.
Koreans frequently eat collagen-based soup with fish or fowl for their main meal.
It's a roasted tea beverage that practically every Korean kitchen has in the refrigerator. It gives people that soft skin in addition to being tasty and refreshing!
Due to its anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory properties, green tea also helps to suppress the hormone dihydrotestosterone, which is linked to pimples.
Ginseng's abundance of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants significantly lighten our skin's tone and give us a naturally radiant complexion.
Staying hydrated is essential for having dewy skin, so sip filtered water like a fish.
Replace processed sugar with fruit; your skin will appreciate it as junk food causes breakouts.
