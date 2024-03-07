Top 9 Korean hair care tips to stop hairfall easily

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

Use shampoo and conditioner that are gentle on the scalp.

Regularly massage your scalp to encourage blood flow.

Don't wash your hair in hot water.

To seal the cuticles, rinse your hair with cold water.

Use heat protectants and minimize the usage of heat styling.

Try using green tea or ginseng rinses as natural therapies.

To untangle wet hair, use a wide-tooth comb.

To lessen friction, choose pillowcases made of silk or satin.

Choose a vitamin- and mineral-rich, well-balanced diet for healthy hair.

