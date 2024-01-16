Top 9 Korean skin transforming beauty secrets

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024

Cleansing just one time is never enough for your skin. So opt for a double cleansing routine.

Scrubbing your face is truly essential and therefore, use a mild scrub once a week.

Toners tend to soothe your skin giving it a relaxing touch. Never miss out on a toner.

Serums have their own affect and never avoid applying serums on your face.

A moisturizer according to your skin type can work wonders for you!

SPFs are in all senses, the best products to choose and can transform your skin for the better.

To look young and avoid wrinkles, go for an under eye cream.

Koreans are a big fan of using sheet masks as it provides all the nourishment for the skin.

Doing some basic facial exercises or getting a steam massage on the face is also beneficial.

