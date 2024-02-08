Top 9 Korean skincare hacks to include for daily glow

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024

Recalling that a mild cleaner is required daily is crucial. It is advised to use foam or low-pH cleaning solutions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The elimination of dead skin cells is facilitated by frequent exfoliation, which smoothes the skin. No more than one or two applications of exfoliant per week should be made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply a non-sticky toner to your skin; do not skip this step.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use your facial essences to your advantage. They should not be confused with facial serums or tones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face serums are really beneficial and a terrific technique to have gorgeous skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When you wake up from utilizing a sleeping mask, your skin might look rejuvenated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A great approach to look after your skin and yourself is to use a sheet mask every week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply an eye cream or serum if you're bothered by the fine lines or dark circles under your eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Regardless of the outside conditions, wearing sunscreen is essential to maintain K-beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Lal Salaam and Maidaan, Top 10 inspiring sports dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More