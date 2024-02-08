Top 9 Korean skincare hacks to include for daily glow
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Recalling that a mild cleaner is required daily is crucial. It is advised to use foam or low-pH cleaning solutions.
The elimination of dead skin cells is facilitated by frequent exfoliation, which smoothes the skin. No more than one or two applications of exfoliant per week should be made.
Apply a non-sticky toner to your skin; do not skip this step.
Use your facial essences to your advantage. They should not be confused with facial serums or tones.
Face serums are really beneficial and a terrific technique to have gorgeous skin.
When you wake up from utilizing a sleeping mask, your skin might look rejuvenated.
A great approach to look after your skin and yourself is to use a sheet mask every week.
Apply an eye cream or serum if you're bothered by the fine lines or dark circles under your eyes.
Regardless of the outside conditions, wearing sunscreen is essential to maintain K-beauty.
