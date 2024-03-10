Top 9 Korean skincare routines to follow for ultra shining glow
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Double Cleaning: To get rid of extra oil start with an oil-based cleanser. To remove pollutants and give the skin a good clean without stripping it, use a water-based cleanser thereafter.
Exfoliation: To remove dead skin cells, clear clogged pores, and encourage cell turnover, use a mild exfoliant. This makes the skin beneath appear smoother and more radiant.
Toning: Use a hydrating toner to even out the pH levels of the skin, prepare it for improved product absorption, and offer a small dose of hydration.
Essence: To deeply hydrate skin, improve skin texture, and boost the absorption of serums and moisturizers, use an essence, a lightweight, hydrating solution.
Serum: Use a serum with active components like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, or vitamin C to target particular skin issues.
Sheet Mask: For extreme hydration and nourishment, treat your skin to a sheet mask enriched with concentrated ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, or plant extracts.
Eye Cream: Apply a light layer of eye cream to the sensitive skin surrounding your eyes to brighten and nourish it, minimizing the look of fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles.
Moisturizer: To keep your skin hydrated, plump, and supple, lock in moisture with a moisturizer that is appropriate for your skin type.
Sunscreen: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen as the last step in your morning routine to shield your skin from damaging UV rays and stop dark spots, premature aging, and other sun damage.
