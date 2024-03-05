Top 9 Korean stars and their beauty hacks for flawless skin

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Actress Song Hye-Kyo rubs an ice cube directly on her face to soothe it

Park Seo-joon does not step out without a toner, sunscreen and moisturizer

BTS rapper SUGA swears by double cleansing and a cold sheet mask

Song Kang uses serums to improve the texture of his skin

Blackpink singer Kim Jisoo believes in thorough moisturizing

Kim Hyun-soo follows the mantra of cleansing, toning and good facials

Cha Eun-woo uses facial hydration mist and overnight facial cream

BTS rapper Kim Namjoon aka RM uses a therapy cream to fight dryness

Park Min-Young does deep exfoliation frequently to keep pores clean

Lee Min-Ho swears by the magic ingredient hyaluronic acid

