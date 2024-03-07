Top 9 Korean tips for perfect eyelashes

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

To get rid of dirt and makeup, gently cleanse.

Apply moisturizer to the lash line.

For a subtle lift, use a high-quality eyelash curler.

If you want curl, length, or volume, go for mascara.

For equal coverage, use a wiggle method when applying mascara.

To add more volume and drama, layer different mascaras.

For a cat-eye look, concentrate on the outer corners.

To avoid damage, properly clean your lashes.

Lashes serums can help with strength and growth.

