Top 9 Korean tips for perfect eyelashes
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
To get rid of dirt and makeup, gently cleanse.
Apply moisturizer to the lash line.
For a subtle lift, use a high-quality eyelash curler.
If you want curl, length, or volume, go for mascara.
For equal coverage, use a wiggle method when applying mascara.
To add more volume and drama, layer different mascaras.
For a cat-eye look, concentrate on the outer corners.
To avoid damage, properly clean your lashes.
Lashes serums can help with strength and growth.
